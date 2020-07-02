HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake shook parts of the Big Island on Thursday night. The shaking was felt in Hilo.
(BIVN) – An earthquake rattled Hawaiʻi island at around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday evening.
The earthquake was initially measured as a Magnitude 4.6, and was located on the south flank of Kīlauea Volcano about 9 miles south of Fern Forest. The quake was recorded at a depth of nearly two miles below the surface.
UPDATE – (12:05 a.m. Friday) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reviewed the data and maintained the temblor at a Magnitude 4.6. The depth was also revised to 4.2 miles.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying that a tsunami was not expected, although some areas may have experienced shaking.
UPDATE – (11:55 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an alert, confirming there was no tsunami, saying “as in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of gas, water, and electricity.”
From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:
According to HVO seismologist Ashton Flinders, the earthquake had no apparent effect on Kīlauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes. “We currently observe no immediate changes in activity at Kīlauea or Mauna Loa as a result of this earthquake. Aftershocks are possible and may be felt.” HVO continues to monitor Kīlauea and other Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.
Kīlauea’s south flank has been the site of 20 earthquakes of magnitude-4.0 or greater during the past 20 years. Most are caused by abrupt motion of the volcano’s south flank, which moves to the southeast over the oceanic crust. The location, depth, and waveforms recorded as part of today’s earthquake are consistent with slip along this south flank fault. This earthquake is likely an aftershock of the 2018 magnitude-6.9 earthquake as the volcano continues to settle.
