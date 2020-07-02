(BIVN) – An earthquake rattled Hawaiʻi island at around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The earthquake was initially measured as a Magnitude 4.6, and was located on the south flank of Kīlauea Volcano about 9 miles south of Fern Forest. The quake was recorded at a depth of nearly two miles below the surface.

UPDATE – (12:05 a.m. Friday) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reviewed the data and maintained the temblor at a Magnitude 4.6. The depth was also revised to 4.2 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying that a tsunami was not expected, although some areas may have experienced shaking.

UPDATE – (11:55 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an alert, confirming there was no tsunami, saying “as in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of gas, water, and electricity.”

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: