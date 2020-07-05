(BIVN) – There were twenty-five newly identified cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi reported by health officials at noon on Sunday. All of those new cases were reported on Oʻahu, bringing the cumulative total on that island to 744. One case was removed from the counts due to updated testing information, the State said.

The State of Hawaiʻi has now crossed the 1,000 case mark with a cumulative total of 1,023 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

There were no new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island. There are seven (7) active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency on Sunday morning reported six (6) active cases on the island.

“The majority of states in our country continue to see an increase of large numbers of people being infected by the virus,” the Sunday message from civil defense officials stated. “Numbers also show an increase of people being admitted to hospitals. Know how Hawaii remains in a good place and how important it is for everyone to continue, and even get better, to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness.”

“You are asked to do your part in keeping Hawaii safe,” civil defense said. “As you enjoy the get-togethers do take extra care in protecting yourself, your family, your friends, and your community.”

Hawaii Passenger Arrivals By Air

Yesterday, there were once again over 2,000 arrivals to Hawaiʻi by air. The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority reported today: