(BIVN) – There were 23 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi today.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health announced the new numbers at noon on Wednesday. The new cases, which are once again mostly identified on Oʻahu, have lifted the cumulative total number of cases statewide to 1094.

There was one new case reported on Hawaiʻi island, which has seen 96 total cases since the pandemic began. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported nine (9) active cases on the Big Island in a Wednesday morning update. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health tallied eight (8) active cases on the Big Island in its noon update.

The health department also produced an updated map showing reported cases by zip code with onset dates in the past 28 days. The maps shows the number of cases in North Kona have crossed the threshold of at least 6 cases reported in the past 28 days (but no more than 10) thus earning it a new, orange color.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority reported this information on Tuesday’s passenger arrivals by air: