(BIVN) – There are twenty-one (21) newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi, state health officials say, most of them on Oʻahu. One (1) new case was reported on the Big Island. The cumulative total number of cases statewide now stands at 1,220 with 890 released from isolation. One case was removed from the total count as a result of updated information, the State says.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health also says that 90 of the 101 cases have been released from isolation, which means eleven (11) cases are considered active.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense tally of active cases was reported to be eight (8) on Sunday morning. County officials said the most recent increase “has been identified as travel related.”

27th Annual KWXX Hoʻolauleʻa Postponed

Today, New West Broadcasting announced that the KWXX Hoʻolauleʻa – the largest music festival on Hawaiʻi island – will not take place in September. The broadcasting company issued this statement:

It is with great sadness that we announce that the 27th Annual KWXX Hoʻolauleʻa will not be held as scheduled on Saturday, September 26th due to concerns with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



“It is heartbreaking to postpone the event when we know that music provides much needed relief during stressful times, however the safety and health of our community, artists, fans, staff and event partners are our first priority. We are looking forward to bringing this tremendous community gathering of musicians, merchants and music lovers back when it is safe to do so,” said Chris Leonard, President and General Manager of New West Broadcasting. We are also disappointed because we know this is a valuable showcase for our Hawaiʻi musicians and we know they are struggling now more than ever. We strongly encourage our listeners to continue to support our Hawaiʻi musicians on air and online whenever possible,” Leonard added.

