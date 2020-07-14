(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported eight (8) active cases on Hawaiʻi island in its Tuesday morning radio message.

In recent weeks, there has been a small difference in the number of active cases reported by the County of Hawaiʻi and the State of Hawaiʻi. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Monday showed ten (10) active cases on Hawaiʻi island.

Also, a there has been a change to the Hawaiʻi health department zip code map showing reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days. For the first time, the area that contains Volcano Village and parts of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is yellow, indicating at least one (1) case in the last 28 days, but not more than five (5).

Here is the full civil defense message issued this morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, monitored by the Department of Health, is eight. Of this, one is hospitalized and the one new case is reported and identified as travel related. Travel was inter-island and again emphasizes the importance of care.



In moving forward, know that the threat of the Coronavirus remains and we need to get better in following preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, gatherings and cleanliness. Do know that face coverings are mandatory on Hawaii Island.



A huge thank you to the Ka`u Community for conducting an outstanding community informational meeting last night in Pahala. Organizers followed all safety precautions which was very impressive. Mahalo.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense also issued this message Monday evening, concerning the reported case of a Kona Community Hospital employee who was positively diagnosed with COVID-19. Civil defense stated: