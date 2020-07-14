(BIVN) – Twenty-two (22) new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State of Hawaiʻi at noon on Tuesday, and three (3) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says that of the cumulative total of 105 cases on the Big island, 93 have been released from isolation, indicating the twelve (12) remaining cases are active.

A new Hawaiʻi health department zip code area map of reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days shows new cases have been identified in the Hāmākua and Hilo zip code areas.

We note that the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense this morning reported eight (8) active cases on Hawaiʻi island.

Of the 1,264 total cases reported in Hawaiʻi since the pandemic began, 921 have been released from isolation, 133 have required hospitalization, and 22 have died.



Passenger Arrivals By Air



From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority: