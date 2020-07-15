BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases according to the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense morning message, and the a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaii County Civil Defense COVID-19 Morning Update For Wednesday
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - State and county officials say they are still tracking a case of COVID-19 in a Kona Community Hospital employee.
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense this morning reported nine (9) active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island, and counting an increase of three (3) new cases from the day before.
On Tuesday at noon, the State of Hawaiʻi also reported three (3) new cases on Hawaiʻi island. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health, however, said that of the cumulative total of 105 cases, 93 have been released from isolation, indicating the twelve (12) remaining cases are active.
Here is the full message from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, with the audio below:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, monitored by the Department of Health, for Hawaii Island is nine. Of this, one is hospitalized. There is an increase of three new cases since yesterday and all three are quarantined and monitored by the Department of Health.
As reported by the Kona Community Hospital, a staff member was identified as positive and measures are now being taken to test all staff members. Testing will commence tomorrow at the hospital by Premier Medical Group and assisted by the County Task Force headed by the County Fire Department. KCH reports that staff members identified as close contacts with the positive case are on quarantine.
For your information, a drive through testing is scheduled for today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til 12:00 noon. Thank you Alii Health for providing this service and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping. An ʻOhana food service is also scheduled in North Kohala at the Kamehameha Park. Distribution begins at 10:00 this morning. Thank you Hawaii Food Basket and their contributors for providing this service and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping.
The majority of states continue to see an increase of people being infected by the Coronavirus. Hawaii State remains in a good place, but know how important it is for everyone to continue to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness. As a reminder, wearing of face coverings is mandatory on Hawaii Island.
