(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense this morning reported nine (9) active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island, and counting an increase of three (3) new cases from the day before.

On Tuesday at noon, the State of Hawaiʻi also reported three (3) new cases on Hawaiʻi island. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health, however, said that of the cumulative total of 105 cases, 93 have been released from isolation, indicating the twelve (12) remaining cases are active.

Here is the full message from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, with the audio below: