(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a new COVID-19 message on Thursday morning, and mentioned the testing clinic that is being held today at the Kona Community Hospital.



From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, monitored by the Department of Health, for Hawaii Island is nine. Of this, one is hospitalized. To clarify, there are three active cases associated with the Kona Community Hospital and all are isolated at home and monitored by the Department of Health. At this hour Premier Medical Group along with the County Task Force headed by the Hawaii Fire Department are at the Kona Community Hospital testing all employees and a construction crew. Testing began at 5:30 this morning to ensure covering all shifts and will be completed by 3:00 this afternoon. Thank you for protecting our community.



The majority of states continue to see an increase of people being infected by the Coronavirus. Hawaii State numbers are still low, but know how important it is for everyone to continue to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness. As a reminder, wearing of face coverings is mandatory on Hawaii Island.



Thank you for listening, thank you for doing your part to keep Hawaii safe.

Big Island Video News will provide an update this afternoon after the Hawaiʻi Department of Health updates its case count.