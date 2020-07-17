(BIVN) – A second pop-up testing clinic will be held on Saturday following the announcement of three COVID-19 positive cases in employees at Kona Community Hospital.

The first testing clinic took place on Thursday and was limited to hospital employees and contractors. Saturday’s clinic will be held for hospital family and ʻohana members, discharged patients, and visitors concerned about potential exposure to hospital employees.

On Thursday, 548 persons tested. Results are pending, the County of Hawaiʻi says.

The Saturday clinic, put together with the help of Premier Medical Group, will be held at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center from 8 a.m. to noon. “Testing is drive through only,” the hospital says. “No walk ups or bike ups, please.”

The County of Hawaiʻi added: Please bring your insurance card, although insurance is not required.

The clinic is being offered with the help of put together with the help of Premier Medical Group, with the support of the County of Hawai‘i and the Hawaii National Guard.