HAWAIʻI - The latest proclamation keeps the mandatory 14-day quarantine in effect for travelers entering the State of Hawai‘i, and extends the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent.
(BIVN) – Governor David Ige on Thursday signed the 10th proclamation related to the COVID-19 emergency, keeping the mandatory 14-day quarantine in effect for travelers entering the State of Hawai‘i, and continuing some other policies.
“Under the proclamation, travelers arriving in Hawai‘i will continue to undergo a mandatory screening process at the airport,” wrote the office of the governor in a news release. “The period of self-quarantine continues to begin at the time of arrival through 14 days or for the duration of the visit – whichever is shorter. All arriving travelers will be required to comply with all applicable state and county rules, directives and orders.”
The proclamation officially pushes back the pre-travel testing option to September 1. The option will be addressed in the 11th emergency proclamation in August, the governor says.
The latest proclamation also does the following:
The proclamation also extends the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent, suspends certain laws to enable the governor to access CARES Act money in the Rainy Day Fund, and suspends certain post-employment benefits and pre-funding payments to the Hawai‘i Employer-Union Health Benefits Trust Fund for FY 21, to help address the economic shortfalls resulting from COVID-19.
by Big Island Video News
on at
