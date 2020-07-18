(BIVN) – Governor David Ige on Thursday signed the 10th proclamation related to the COVID-19 emergency, keeping the mandatory 14-day quarantine in effect for travelers entering the State of Hawai‘i, and continuing some other policies.

“Under the proclamation, travelers arriving in Hawai‘i will continue to undergo a mandatory screening process at the airport,” wrote the office of the governor in a news release. “The period of self-quarantine continues to begin at the time of arrival through 14 days or for the duration of the visit – whichever is shorter. All arriving travelers will be required to comply with all applicable state and county rules, directives and orders.”

The proclamation officially pushes back the pre-travel testing option to September 1. The option will be addressed in the 11th emergency proclamation in August, the governor says.

The latest proclamation also does the following: