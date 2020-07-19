(BIVN) – On Thursday, 548 employees of Kona Community Hospital were tested for COVID-19 during a pop-up clinic. On Saturday, the hospital reported 546 results have been returned from the testing lab, and 545 of those results had negative results.

Two tests are outstanding and remain with the testing lab, and one test is under review. Those results will be reported in a follow up advisory, the hospital said.

Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 at the hospital were amplified last week when three (3) confirmed cases were identified in hospital employees. During Thursday clinic, all hospital staff and affiliated employees, physicians and contractors working on campus were tested for potential COVID-19 exposure. Dr. Scott Miscovich and the Premier Medical Group Hawaii operated the pop-up testing clinic for staff.

On the same day as the pop-up testing clinic, Kona nursing staff tested all 43 inpatients at the facility. All results were negative with the exception of one patient, whose status was previously reported, the hospital says.

The testing results do not include the second pop-up clinic held on Saturday, July 18, at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center. The second clinic was held to screen hospital families, visitors and discharged patients as well community members concerned about potential COVID exposure.

Kona Community Hospital also announced additional testing will be conducted on the following dates:

– July 20: Retests all staff providing direct patient care as they are considered high risk. Day 8 – July 24: All KCH personnel, affiliated staff, providers and contractors are tested again.

– July 24: All KCH personnel, affiliated staff, providers and contractors are tested again. Day 14 – July 30: Depends on what the Day 8 results show us.

“We are very pleased with today’s test results, and look forward to the final tests coming back from the lab.” said Interim Chief Nurse, Stephanie Irwin on Saturday. “Our staff have trained diligently in best practices for infection prevention, and today’s results verify their level of commitment to providing safe care.”