(BIVN) – There are twenty-eight (28) newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi, health officials announced at noon on Sunday, with most of the new cases identified on Oʻahu.

There were two (2) new cases reported on Hawaiʻi island. Of the 113 cases identified on the Big Island since the start of the pandemic, 100 have been released from isolation, indicating thirteen (13) are active cases.

A new Hawaiʻi health department map showing reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days now has Kona as a deeper shade of orange, indicating 11-20 cases in the zip code area in the past 28 days.

Compared to Saturday, there are ten new hospitalizations statewide. Of the 1,381 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,043 have been released from isolation. One case from Honolulu was removed from the counts today as a result of updated information, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health said.

“The majority of states continue to see an increase of people being infected by the Coronavirus,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Sunday morning. “Be reminded, the threat remains, so we need your help to keep Hawaii Island numbers low. We are all in this together. Please do your part by following the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness. Stay at home if you do not feel well and be considerate of the people around you. As a reminder, wearing of face coverings is mandatory on Hawaii Island.”



Passenger Arrivals By Air

From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority on Sunday: