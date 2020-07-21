(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense this morning reported the number of active COVID-19 cases on Hawaiʻi Island is seven (7), with one (1) new case identified as travel related. Of this, the County says one (1) remains hospitalized.

The County also provided this information on results from the recent pop-up testing that was done for Kona Kona Hospital, after three employees at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. Civil defense said this morning:

For your information, the July 16th test results for Kona Community Hospital had one positive case out of 548 persons tested. An additional 108 Kona Community Hospital family and hospital contacts were tested on July 18th with negative results for all tests. A total of 447 people from hospital staff and the community were retested yesterday as part of a testing plan. Results are pending.

Kona Community Hospital yesterday reported the single positive test result “is for a worker from out of state who previously had COVID, but had recovered and was symptom-free for more than the required 10-day period. This worker was cleared for work by the Hawaii Department of Health.”

“Testing will continue through at least Friday, July 24.” said Interim Chief Nurse, Stephanie Irwin. “We’re very happy with the initial testing results. But, to account for an incubation period, we have more testing to do to assure staff and the community that the hospital is COVID-free.”

The Tuesday morning civil defense message continued:

Thank you Kona Community Hospital for taking the steps to keep us safe and to the Premier Medical Group, Ali`i Health, Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for making this possible.



These results are only possible because you take the responsibility to practice preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness seriously. Thank you for doing your part. As a reminder, you should also stay at home if you do not feel well to help keep your neighbors, friends and family safe.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health will release a statewide update at noon today.