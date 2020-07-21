(BIVN) – Tropical Storm Douglas, on the verge of becoming a hurricane in the Eastern Pacific, is currently 1,955 miles east southeast of Hilo and moving west at 14 mph.

As of 5 p.m. HST, the National Hurricane Center in Miami reported Douglas’ maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph, with higher gusts. “Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days,” the forecasters said, “and Douglas could become a hurricane tonight or early Wednesday.”





“With still a lot of uncertainty in the track and strength of Douglas, it is still too early to tell if Douglas will bring any impacts to the state,” a 4 p.m. National Weather Service discussion stated. “Stay tuned to the development of Douglas for more updates.”

There is a potential “for rough conditions later this weekend along east facing shores due to a strong winds and rising surf associated with Douglas as it moves into the region,” the National Weather Service said.





The National Hurricane Center provided this discussion at 5 p.m. HST: