HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense urged residents to "please check on your Kupuna to make sure that they are prepared for this weekend."
UPDATE – (10 a.m.) – After the civil defense message was issued this morning, the State of Hawaiʻi issued a news release, well in advance of the usual noon update, announcing the highest number of cases reported in a single day with fifty-five (55) new cases. 50 cases were reported in Honolulu, three (3) on Hawai‘i Island, and two (2) on Maui.
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issue the following radio message on COVID-19 on Thursday morning (audio included below):
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, monitored by the Department of Health, for Hawaii Island is seven with one new case. Of this, one remains hospitalized.
For your information, there is an `Ohana food service today in North Kona at the Old Airport Gym in Kailua-Kona. Distribution begins at 10:00 in the morning. Thank you Hawaii Food Basket and their contributors for making this possible and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping.
Please check on your Kupuna to make sure that they are prepared for this weekend. Remember to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness throughout the day. You should also stay at home if you do not feel well to help keep your neighbors, friends and family safe. As a reminder, the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaii.
Thank you for listening and thank you for doing your part to keep Hawaii safe.
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issue the following radio message on COVID-19 on Thursday morning (audio included below):