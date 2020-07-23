UPDATE – (10 a.m.) – After the civil defense message was issued this morning, the State of Hawaiʻi issued a news release, well in advance of the usual noon update, announcing the highest number of cases reported in a single day with fifty-five (55) new cases. 50 cases were reported in Honolulu, three (3) on Hawai‘i Island, and two (2) on Maui.

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issue the following radio message on COVID-19 on Thursday morning (audio included below):