(BIVN) – There are fifty-five (55) new cases of COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi, the highest number of cases reported on a single day since the Department of Health (DOH) began tracking cases in late February. The previous highest one-day count was on July 11, with 42 cases.

Fifty (50) new cases were reported on Oʻahu, three (3) on Hawai‘i Island, and two (2) on Maui. The DOH continues to track and investigate numerous clusters.

According to the State, 107 of the 117 total cases that have been identified on Hawaiʻi island have been released from isolation, indicating that the remaining ten (10) cases are active.

A new death was also reported. The 26th person to succumb to coronavirus was an elderly O‘ahu woman, officials say. Her death was reported to DOH late Wednesday.

Before the numbers were posted at noon, the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center issued a news release, in which Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said, “These cases represent people from all walks of life and varied professions, indicating the apparent challenges of maintaining safe practices is widespread across the state.” Anderson also extended condolences to the family and friends of the woman who died from the coronavirus.

“Most cases are occurring as a result of people socializing and getting together either with work colleagues, extended family, or friends in multiple type of settings – without wearing face coverings or distancing,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park. “I continue to hope all in our community will maintain safe practices, but unfortunately the persistence of new cases would argue against that.”

“Regrettably,” Dr. Park added, “many of the cases we’ve seen in recent weeks suggest that one or more of the safe practices were not being followed by individuals or groups of people. Hawaii has done better and can do better; we all need to remember to maintain the safe practices in this COVID world.”

The safe practices being promoted by health officials are:

Physical distancing of six-feet or more when around anyone outside your own household

Wear masks when in public and/or unable to physical distance

Frequent hand washing

Stay home when sick

“Unfortunately, if we can’t get these numbers headed in the right direction, we may be facing the re-implementation of restrictions. No one wants that to happen and this is why it is so critical that everyone does their part, every day, everyplace in practicing safety for the sake of the health of all in Hawai‘i,” Dr. Anderson concluded.