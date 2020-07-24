(BIVN) – In its first message on COVID-19 since the State of Hawaiʻi reported the highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense this morning reported nine (9) active cases on the Big Island.

Civil defense also announced an ʻOhana food service starting at 10 a.m. at the Honokaʻa Sports Complex, and drive through COVID-19 testing set for the Keauhou Shopping Center at 9 a.m.

The local emergency officials also said it is going to postpone further coronavirus updates so it can instead provide information about Hurricane Douglas.

In its morning message, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated (audio included):