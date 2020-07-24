BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases as reported by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense this morning, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi County Friday Morning COVID-19 Message
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There are nine (9) active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, a morning civil defense radio message stated.
(BIVN) – In its first message on COVID-19 since the State of Hawaiʻi reported the highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense this morning reported nine (9) active cases on the Big Island.
Civil defense also announced an ʻOhana food service starting at 10 a.m. at the Honokaʻa Sports Complex, and drive through COVID-19 testing set for the Keauhou Shopping Center at 9 a.m.
The local emergency officials also said it is going to postpone further coronavirus updates so it can instead provide information about Hurricane Douglas.
In its morning message, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated (audio included):
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, monitored by the Department of Health, for Hawaii Island is nine. Of this, one remains hospitalized. There are two new cases on Hawaii Island.
For your information, there is an ʻOhana food service today in Hamakua at the Honokaa Sports Complex. Distribution begins at 10:00 in the morning. Thank you Hawaii Food Basket and their contributors for making this possible and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping. There is also a drive through testing scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til noon. Thank you Ali`i Health for providing this service and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping.
The Coronavirus remains a threat so it is so important that you continue to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness throughout the day. You should also stay at home if you do not feel well to help keep your neighbors, friends and family safe. As a reminder, the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaii.
Civil Defense will postpone further Coronavirus updates while we provide you with information about Hurricane Douglas. Please call Civil Defense if you have any questions about Coronavirus.
Thank you for listening and do your part to keep Hawaii safe.
