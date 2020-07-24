(BIVN) – As Hurricane Douglas continues its approach towards the Hawaiian islands, a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Hawaiʻi County and Maui County. The Hurricane Watch issued for both counties earlier in the day on Friday remains in place.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Douglas has weakened slightly since the last update. Maximum sustained winds are now near 110 mph with higher gusts, making Douglas a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Gradual weakening is expected to continue through the weekend. However, Douglas is still forecast to be close to hurricane strength when it nears the islands, forecasters say.



Hawaiian Airlines says it is “canceling all Neighbor Island flights on Sunday, in addition to select flights tomorrow evening between Honolulu and Maui and the Island of Hawaii, due to adverse weather expected from Hurricane Douglas.”



The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources says all East Hawaiʻi State Parks, from MacKenzie State Park in lower Puna to Kalōpā State Park in Hāmākua, will be closed starting on Saturday, July 25, until an all clear has been given and storm damage assessments have been conducted. West Hawaiʻi parks remain open, but they are subject to immediate closure depending upon the path of the storm.

Tropical Storm conditions are possible across Hawaiʻi County and Maui County beginning Saturday night or Sunday, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center says.

Heavy rainfall associated with Douglas is also expected to affect the state. Although total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches will be possible on the smaller islands, the Big Island can expect to see 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts, the forecasters say.

Large swells generated by Douglas are expected to affect the Hawaiian Islands this weekend. A High Surf Warning will be in effect on Saturday morning. Dangerously large breaking waves of 15 to 25 feet could impact east facing shores of Hawaiʻi island.

“Due to potential hazards and emergency vehicle operations, travel in coastal areas and ocean recreation should be avoided,” the National Weather Service wrote.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center wrote in its 11 p.m. HST discussion: