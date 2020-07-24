(BIVN) – As of 5 p.m., Hurricane Douglas was 665 miles east of Hilo, moving west northwest at 20 mph. Douglas remains a category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds at 115 mph with higher gusts.

Warnings & Watches In Effect For Hawaiʻi Island

A Hurricane Watch is in effect

is in effect A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday afternoon.

will be in effect from Saturday evening through Monday afternoon. A High Surf Warning for east-facing shores from Saturday at 6 a.m. HST to Monday at 6 a.m. HST. Dangerously large breaking waves of 15 to 25 feet are possible.

The National Weather Service this afternoon started to get into the details concerning the specific hazards that Douglas may bring to Hawaiʻi:

WIND

Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across Maui County and the Big Island. Potential impacts in this area include:

Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.





Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over.





Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.





Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the rest of the State of Hawaii.



SURGE:

Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across Maui County and the Big Island. Potential impacts in this area include:

Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore.





Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road.





Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents.





Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings.

Elsewhere across the Hawaiian islands, little to no impact is anticipated.

FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for life-threatening flooding having possible extensive impacts across Maui County and the Big Island. Potential impacts include:

Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.





Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.





Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

Prepare for dangerous flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across the rest of the State of Hawaii.

TORNADOES:

Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across the Hawaiian islands.

From the 5 p.m. HST Central Pacific Hurricane Center discussion: