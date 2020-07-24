(BIVN) – Hurricane Douglas is 895 miles east southeast of Hilo, Hawaiʻi, and moving west northwest at 18 mph.

Douglas has started to slowly weaken. The storm is now a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center says gradual weakening is expected to continue today through the weekend. “However, Douglas is still forecast to be near hurricane strength as it approaches the eastern end of the Hawaiian Island chain late Saturday night or Sunday,” forecasters wrote.





Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

The Honolulu-based storm trackers are now providing more information on these three potential hazards:

WIND: Strong winds associated with Douglas are expected to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands as early as late Saturday night or Sunday, through the day Monday. Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watches will likely be required for portions of the state later today.



SURF: Large swells generated by Douglas are expected to begin affecting portions of the Hawaiian Islands on Saturday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.



RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall associated with Douglas is expected to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands from late Saturday night through Monday. Total rain accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches will be possible, especially across elevated terrain. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding and land slides, as well as rapid water level rises on small streams.

Hurricane Watches for the Big Island and Maui County will be possible later today, forecasters say.

The 5 a.m. Central Pacific Hurricane Center discussion provides more information on the current track of the storm: