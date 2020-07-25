(BIVN) – In an 11 p.m. update, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center reported Hurricane Douglas – now 155 miles east northeast of Hilo – continues to exhibit maximum sustained winds of 90 mph with higher gusts. Douglas has maintained that same strength for the past 12 hours. Douglas is still expected to undergo some slow weakening during the next 48 hours, but the storm is forecast to remain near hurricane intensity as it passes the islands. The persistent strength of the storm is necessitating a Hurricane Warning for Kauai County.

A Tropical Storm Warning and a Hurricane Watch remain in place for Hawaiʻi island. A Flash Flood Watch and a High Surf Warning are also in effect.

Tropical Storm conditions are expected across the Big Island, and Maui County, beginning early Sunday. Douglas could also produce 2 to 5 inches of rainfall over the northern half of the Big Island.

“The present location, strength and track direction are favorable for Hawaii Island and if the present forecast continue Hawaii Island should avoid any direct impact from Hurricane Douglas,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in an early evening message. “Be aware that hurricanes are erratic and speed, direction, and intensity can change quickly so do keep yourself updated,” the message stated.

The Districts of Hamakua and Kohala can expect higher than normal winds to occur later tonight through tomorrow morning, civil defense said.

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center discussion at 11 p.m. HST: