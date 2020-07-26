(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi at noon on Sunday reported sixty-four (64) new cases of COVID-19 statewide, with most of the cases reported on Oʻahu.

Seven (7) of those new cases were also identified on Maui.

There were no new cases reported on Hawaiʻi island. According to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, 110 of the 117 cases on the Big Island have been released from isolation, indicating that there are seven (7) active cases.

Passenger Arrivals By Air

From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority: