(BIVN) – As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Hurricane Douglas is directly north of Hawaiʻi island, and 55 miles east northeast of Kahului on Maui. The storm has weakened slightly, with its maximum sustained winds down about 5 mph (from 90 mph to 85 mph with higher) gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Douglas is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves through the islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center of Douglas, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles, forecasters say.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in place for Hawaiʻi island. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center says the warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case imminently on Hawaii County.

Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Douglas will pass near, or over, the islands from Maui to Kauai today and tonight.

Hawaiʻi island appears to have avoided the worst of the storm. On the southern side of the Big Island, for example, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park announced it will reopen at noon today. There are no reports of damage in the park due to the storm.

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center discussion at 11 a.m. HST: