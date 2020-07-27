(BIVN) – On Monday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense resumed its COVID-19 messaging after a pause due to the approach of Hurricane Douglas. Here is the audio and full text of the message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, monitored by the Department of Health, for Hawaii Island is four. Of this, one remains hospitalized. An active case is defined as an individual who has tested positive for the Coronavirus and is presently monitored by the Department of Health.



For your information, a drive through testing scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til noon. Thank you Ali`i Health for providing this service and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping.



On July 20th Kona Community Hospital staff were retested for the coronavirus as part of a series of tests to ensure that they staff is free of the virus. All tests returned negative results. Thank you Kona Community Hospital for taking the steps to keep us safe and to the Premier Medical Group, Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for making this possible.



On Hurricane Douglas, all threats to the Island and State of Hawaii have passed. All field reports show no impacts to the Island of Hawaii. All services and activities will open per their normal schedules.



We were fortunate to have minimal impacts from Hurricane Douglas; however, the Coronavirus remains a threat so it is important that you continue to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness throughout the day. You should also stay at home if you do not feel well to help keep your neighbors, friends and family safe. As a reminder, the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaii.



Thank you for listening and have a safe week.