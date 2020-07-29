(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following corrected message on COVID-19 this morning (audio and text below):

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, monitored by the Department of Health, for Hawaii Island is three. Of this, one remains hospitalized.



For your information, drive through testing is scheduled at two locations today. The first location is in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9 a.m. ‘til noon. Thank you Aliʻi Health for providing this service and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping. The second location is in South Kohala at the Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy on Kohala Mountain Road. Hours are from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. Thank you Premier Medical Group for providing this service and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping.



Hawaii County has done well with no new cases for several days but we must know that that the Coronavirus threat is still out there and we must get better. You can make a difference by following the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness. You should also stay at home if you do not feel well. We need your help to keep our neighbors, friends and family safe. As a reminder, the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaii.



Thank you for listening and have a safe day.