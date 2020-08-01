(BIVN) – 87 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Saturday, and all those new cases were diagnosed on O‘ahu.

On Friday, the State reported 123 new cases. Saturday’s decrease in new cases “is encouraging,” state officials wrote in a news release, however they also cautioned that the number “reflects a significant lag in the testing results.”

Health officials say many test specimens are now being sent to mainland labs for processing, and the reporting of test results may be delayed 5-7 days. “This delay may make case numbers appear lower than actual disease activity,” the State said.

From the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

Director Bruce Anderson. This month, multiple cases have been associated with a yoga class, fire station, funeral events, gyms, socializing at bars, and training events. Infections have been traced to workplaces including but not limited to a construction company and site, non-patient care areas of hospitals, social service organizations, nursing and care homes, retail establishments, warehouse, and delivery businesses.



Multiple household and other cases are primarily associated with social interactions such as house parties, beach parties/gatherings, birthday parties, Father’s Day & 4th of July gatherings, religious functions, gathering to view sporting events, and co-workers socializing while off-duty.



“Everyone should avoid close contact with others outside of their household members, crowded places, and large gatherings. Act as if everyone around you has the virus and can spread it,” said Anderson. DOH strongly encourages wearing of face masks to protect yourself and others, physical distancing and most importantly, stay at home and separate yourself from others to prevent exposing them if you do not feel well.



New cases on O‘ahu are widespread and located in many areas including and not limited to: Hale‘iwa, Hau‘ula, Kāneʻohe, Lāʻie, Mililani, Wahiawa, Waimānalo, ‘Aiea, Ewa Beach, Honolulu proper, Kailua, Kapolei, Pearl City, Wai‘anae, and Waipahu.



To protect the privacy of individuals, DOH does not release detailed information on its investigations unless there is an imminent risk to the public.

For another day, there were no new cases reported on Hawaiʻi island, and both the State and the County of Hawaiʻi say there are no active cases on the Big Island.

“Do understand that many states are continuing to experience increased numbers of Coronavirus cases and the threat is still out there,” a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message stated on Saturday morning. “Hawaii County continues to do very well. The citizens of Hawaii County should be congratulated but know the importance of following the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, cleanliness, and keeping yourself healthy and of staying at home when sick. Thank you for making the effort to keep our neighbors, friends, family, and community safe. We must all continue to get better to keep us safe. The County Task Force continues its efforts seven days-a-week of disinfecting and cleaning highly used public areas. This and other programs will continue until the virus is no longer a threat.”