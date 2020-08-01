(BIVN) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands announced on Friday that Kūhiō Village water system improvement work is set to begin, and Unexploded Ordnance Monitoring will also be conducted, starting on Monday. From the DHHL:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Nan, Inc., is scheduled to begin the construction of water system improvements within the Kūhiō Village Subdivision of Lot 7 located at 64-1060 Kamanawa Street in Waimea on Hawaiʻi Island.



Construction will begin on Monday, August 3, 2020 and is estimated to be completed by Friday, August 7, 2020. Work hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The work will also include a temporary water shut-off for those connected to this portion of the water system by the Department of Water Supply on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.



Construction work will take place along and within Kamanawa Street and is anticipated to impact two-way traffic, restricting traffic to one lane intermittently.



The purpose of the project is to subdivide “Lot 7” into two parcels, providing an additional lot for a beneficiary. The project includes providing water service to the two parcels and the installation of a new fire hydrant along Kamanawa Street.



Unexploded Ordnance Monitoring will also be conducted.