(BIVN) – There were 45 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the State of Hawaiʻi at noon on Sunday, however health officials warn that missing data is making for an incomplete picture.

There were no new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, and one (1) new case identified on Maui. All the other new cases were reported on Oʻahu. But there is likely to be a higher count than what has been reported, officials caution.

The Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information center wrote in a Sunday news release:

The daily reporting of positive COVID-19 cases in Hawaii has been temporarily affected by missing data on Saturday and again today from Clinical Laboratories of Hawai‘i, a major private laboratory conducting most of tests in the state. From the test results that are available today, the Department of Health is reporting 45 additional cases of coronavirus. This is the second day, new case numbers dropped from triple digits to double digits, but this is not a complete and accurate picture due to the temporary delay in receiving complete data.



State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park explains, “We are missing electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) data from one of the private clinical laboratories, from July 31 to today. This is likely a result of recent modifications in data reporting required by the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services. We have advised the affected laboratory to provide manual reporting of data until they’re able to correct the reporting issues. This is impacting our ability to quickly identify and investigate new persons with COVID-19 and to contact trace.” DOH will likely need to update case numbers from Friday on.



All but one (1) of the newly reported cases thus far are on O‘ahu, with one on Maui. In Honolulu, the media reported Saturday on numerous large beach gatherings, including one at Waimea Bay, which involved promotion of a rock jumping contest. A photo provided by a group that is tracking quarantine violators shows a large crowd of young people atop the popular jumping rock on the west side of the bay. It appears no one is wearing masks or practicing physical distancing. On Maui, gatherings of more than ten (10) people were outlawed last week.



“It’s disappointing and dangerous to people’s health, for anyone to continue to encourage and actively promote these big groups,” said Dr. Park. “Everyone should avoid large gatherings and crowded places and use proven, common-sense, and simple steps to protect our community from COVID-19”.



Avoiding crowds, wearing face masks and using physical distancing are all proven methods for preventing COVID-19. Always obtain information from credible sources such as the CDC and DOH for the best actions to protect yourself, your family, friends and co-workers.

The State of Hawaiʻi also says Dr. Park’s Disease Outbreak Control Division is “receiving an increasing number of calls related to COVID-19 guidance for businesses, including cleaning and disinfection guidelines and recommended procedures in response to a positive coronavirus case in an employee.” The State says detailed guidance is available here.