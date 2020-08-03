Two Hawaii Island Vehicle Fatalities Occur Within Hours
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAI'I ISLAND - Police on Monday identified the two females who were killed in separate, single-vehicle collisions - in Papaikou and in Kona - early on Saturday morning.
(BIVN) – Two fatal, single-vehicle crashes occurred on either side of Hawai’i island, both in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 1.
The first collision happened in Kona. According to Hawaiʻi island police:
A 23-year-old Kailua-Kona woman died following a single vehicle collision on Saturday (August 1) at the intersection of Kaiminani Drive and IliʻIli Street.
The 23-year-old female has been positively identified as Alexandria R. Hofferbert.
Responding to a 1:43 a.m. call, police determined that a Blue 2000 Saturn Vue SUV heading east (Mauka) had drove off of the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then struck an aluminum light pole and rock wall. The 23-year-old female driver was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.
The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.
The Kona crash was the 12th traffic fatality this year compared to 13 at this time last year.
The second fatality occurred later that same morning in East Hawaiʻi. Police reported:
A Laupāhoehoe woman has died following a single vehicle collision on Saturday morning (August 1) on Highway 19 in the area of the 8 mile marker.
The 63-year-old female has been positively identified as Jane Lawrence.
Responding to a 4:50 a.m. call, police determined that a 2006 Honda Civic traveling southwest on Highway 19 veered across the center line and struck the Kaʻieʻie storm bridge guardrail head-on.
The 63-year-old female driver was transported to Hilo Medical Center and initially listed in stable condition. At 5:05 pm she was pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center and may have suffered from a medical emergency.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.
The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or have information leading to the identity of the responsible to contact Officer Erhard Autrata at 961-2329. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.
