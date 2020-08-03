(BIVN) – Two fatal, single-vehicle crashes occurred on either side of Hawai’i island, both in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 1.

The first collision happened in Kona. According to Hawaiʻi island police:

A 23-year-old Kailua-Kona woman died following a single vehicle collision on Saturday (August 1) at the intersection of Kaiminani Drive and IliʻIli Street.



The 23-year-old female has been positively identified as Alexandria R. Hofferbert.



Responding to a 1:43 a.m. call, police determined that a Blue 2000 Saturn Vue SUV heading east (Mauka) had drove off of the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then struck an aluminum light pole and rock wall. The 23-year-old female driver was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.



The driver of the vehicle was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.



An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.



The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.

The Kona crash was the 12th traffic fatality this year compared to 13 at this time last year.



The second fatality occurred later that same morning in East Hawaiʻi. Police reported: