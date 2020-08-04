(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi announced another triple digit day of newly reported COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday, as well as the 27th death in Hawaiʻi associated with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

144 new cases were counted in the State of Hawaiʻi. Five (5) of those new cases are on Hawaiʻi island, and 139 are on Oʻahu.



State health officials at noon indicated there are now seven (7) active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, with 115 of the 122 cumulative cases on the Big Island released from isolation.

The Hawaiʻi health department says 24 of today’s newly diagnosed cases are associated with community spread, and only two are associated with travel. The risk factor for 118 cases are still under investigation.

The State say these are some examples of clusters that are under investigation:

71 cases linked to a series of funeral events

6 cases linked to a hot yoga class

12 cases associated with a birthday party

Multiple household & other clusters associated with social interactions

Specific details on these clusters were not provided by the State.

On today’s death, the State wrote:

The Honolulu Medical Examiner reported the death of a Honolulu man to the Dept. of Health, who had tested positive for COVID-19. The man was in the 40 to 59-year-old age group and he had underlying medical conditions. An investigation into his cause of death continues, and it is recorded as the 27th COVID-19 death in Hawai‘i since the beginning of the pandemic.



Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson stated, “We all extend our condolences to the family and friends of this man. Every death reminds us how very serious this disease is. Coronavirus can strike down anyone of any age. We can all protect each other and prevent more hospitalizations and deaths.”

Passenger Arrivals By Air

Monday saw on uptick in passenger arrivals to Hawai’i by air. According to the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority: