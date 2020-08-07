(BIVN) – On Friday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported eight (8) active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases monitored by the Department of Health is eight. This is an increase of one and has been identified as travel related. At this date, for Hawaii Island, no one is hospitalized.



For your information, a drive through testing is scheduled today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00am ‘til noon. Thank you Ali`i Health for providing this service and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping. An `Ohana food service is also scheduled today in South Kohala at the Waimea District Park. Distribution begins at 10:00am. Thank you Hawaii Food Basket and their contributors for providing this service and the Hawaii National Guard and the County Task Force for helping.



Due to the high increase of positive cases on Oahu, the State will reinstate the fourteen-day quarantine for inter-island travel on Tuesday, August 11. Details are being finalized and will be provided when available. At this time, no policies have been changed for Hawaii Island.



It is so critical that everyone follow the preventive polices already in place. Do know that night clubs, large indoor venues and large outdoor venues remain closed. Special events, such as concerts, require a permit. Please follow the policies of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, cleanliness, keeping yourself healthy and of staying at home when sick.



As a reminder, do know the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaii.

South Kohala District Court to Reopen August 18

From the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary: