Hawaii County Civil Defense Friday Morning COVID-19 Update
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Civil Defense says the one new case identified on Hawaiʻi island is travel-related, and brings the total active cases on the Big Island to 8.
(BIVN) – On Friday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported eight (8) active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases monitored by the Department of Health is eight. This is an increase of one and has been identified as travel related. At this date, for Hawaii Island, no one is hospitalized.
For your information, a drive through testing is scheduled today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00am ‘til noon. Thank you Ali`i Health for providing this service and the Hawaii National Guard and County Task Force for helping. An `Ohana food service is also scheduled today in South Kohala at the Waimea District Park. Distribution begins at 10:00am. Thank you Hawaii Food Basket and their contributors for providing this service and the Hawaii National Guard and the County Task Force for helping.
Due to the high increase of positive cases on Oahu, the State will reinstate the fourteen-day quarantine for inter-island travel on Tuesday, August 11. Details are being finalized and will be provided when available. At this time, no policies have been changed for Hawaii Island.
It is so critical that everyone follow the preventive polices already in place. Do know that night clubs, large indoor venues and large outdoor venues remain closed. Special events, such as concerts, require a permit. Please follow the policies of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, cleanliness, keeping yourself healthy and of staying at home when sick.
As a reminder, do know the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaii.
South Kohala District Court to Reopen August 18
From the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary:
The South Kohala District Court, which has been closed since August 4 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, will reopen on August 18.
Family Court cases scheduled for August 10, 12, 14, and 17 will be heard as scheduled, but will be moved to the Keahuolu Courthouse Courtroom 2B in Kona. Parties to these cases will be notified about the location change.
All District Court cases scheduled for August 4 to 17 will be rescheduled. Parties in these cases will be notified by mail of their new court date.
“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” said Third Circuit Chief Judge Robert D. Kim. “We’re happy to report that, so far, staff have been receiving negative test results. However, those who make up the core operations team are being advised by the Department of Health to remain at home until August 17, as a precaution.
“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we ensure that we can safely reopen the courthouse on August 18,” he added.
Anyone needing assistance may call 808-322-8700 (Keahuolu Courthouse) or 808-961-7470 (Hale Kaulike Courthouse) or email skohalafc.3cc@courts.hawaii.gov.
As a result of the closure, the Chief Justice issued an order extending the filing deadline for documents due August 10 to 17 in the South Kohala District Court. All documents due to have been filed during that period shall be deemed to have been timely filed if they are filed by August 18, 2020.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Civil Defense says the one new case identified on Hawaiʻi island is travel-related, and brings the total active cases on the Big Island to 8.
(BIVN) – On Friday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported eight (8) active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
South Kohala District Court to Reopen August 18
From the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary: