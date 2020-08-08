Big Island Video News

Hawaii County Mayor Race – 7 pm Update
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - This page will update the results in the race for Hawaii County Mayor. Results are not yet final.

(BIVN) – We will be updating this page on the race for Hawaiʻi County Mayor on election night. After the first set of results, Mitch Roth is leading the fifteen candidates for the position with 31.6% of the vote. Ikaika Marzo is following with 20.7%.

