(BIVN) – Hilo’s State Senator Kai Kahele on Saturday ran away with the Democratic Party primary in the race for the 2nd Congressional district seat at the U.S. House of Representatives. The seat currently held by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who decided not to seek re-election to the seat during her campaign for U.S President.

“Mahalo nui loa to all who’ve voted and made your voices heard,” said Kahele in a messgae to supporters over social media. “I’ve returned from active duty with the Hawai‘i National Guard in response to the COVID-19 crisis. I’ve seen firsthand the struggles our community and our people are facing. Our battle is far from over and we need to build a stronger future for Hawai‘i. Mahalo to all our frontline workers, healthcare professionals, teachers, and parents who’ve stepped up to combat this crisis. Our people are struggling, and our communities are struggling, but we will get through this together and we will become stronger and more resilient.”

Kahele will next face Republican Joe Akana in the general election, who was victorious among a primary field of nine GOP candidates.