(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a new COVID-19 message on Tuesday morning, reporting sixteen (16) active coronavirus cases on the Big Island.

Here is the full text and the audio from the radio message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases monitored by the Department of Health is sixteen. These two new cases for the Island of Hawaii are now isolated and are being monitored by the Department of Health. At this date for Hawaii Island, no one is hospitalized



An ʻOhana food service is scheduled today in North Kohala at the Kamehameha Park. Distribution begins at 10:00 am.



Do know that the State of Hawaii has reinstated the 14-day quarantine for inter-island travel effective today. Information on the revised inter-island quarantine exemptions are available at the Civil Defense website or by calling Civil Defense at 935-0031.



The high increase of positive cases on Oahu have been identified as closely related to people disregarding the policies of gatherings, distancing and face coverings. This demonstrates how easy the virus can spread and the need of your help in following the policies of prevention. Thank you for doing your part to keep our neighbors, friends, family and community safe.



As a reminder, do know the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaii.