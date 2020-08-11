(BIVN) – In a sudden change of plans one week before students start the 2020-21 school year, the Hawaiʻi Department of Education announced that Hawaiʻi County, Kauaʻi, and Maui will join Oʻahu in adopting full distance learning for the first four weeks of the calendar.

From the Hawaiʻi DOE:

Complex area superintendents (CAS) on the neighbor islands today announced the distance learning models that schools will be implementing on Aug.17.



Public schools on Kaua‘i, Hawaiʻi Island, and Maui County – with the exception of Moloka‘i schools and Hāna High & Elementary – will transition to full distance learning for the first four weeks of the 2020-21 school year.



During the transition, school leaders will assess plans for the rest of the quarter. Schools will provide in-person special education services as appropriate and will serve as a learning hub to support students who lack internet access. Students and families are encouraged to utilize the ‘Ohana Help Desk, the nation’s first statewide, comprehensive technology support help desk to assist with distance learning.



“This transition prioritizes the health and safety of our students and staff while ensuring equity of access for high-needs and underprivileged students,” Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area Superintendent Esther Kanehailua said. “Student engagement and family needs during distance learning will be important factors in our decision-making as we move ahead.”