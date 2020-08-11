Hawaiʻi, Kauaʻi, and Maui Go Full Distance Learning To Start Year
HAWAIʻI - Complex area superintendents announced Tuesday that Neighbor Island schools will change course and adopt distance learning models to start 2020-21 school year.
(BIVN) – In a sudden change of plans one week before students start the 2020-21 school year, the Hawaiʻi Department of Education announced that Hawaiʻi County, Kauaʻi, and Maui will join Oʻahu in adopting full distance learning for the first four weeks of the calendar.
From the Hawaiʻi DOE:
Complex area superintendents (CAS) on the neighbor islands today announced the distance learning models that schools will be implementing on Aug.17.
Public schools on Kaua‘i, Hawaiʻi Island, and Maui County – with the exception of Moloka‘i schools and Hāna High & Elementary – will transition to full distance learning for the first four weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
During the transition, school leaders will assess plans for the rest of the quarter. Schools will provide in-person special education services as appropriate and will serve as a learning hub to support students who lack internet access. Students and families are encouraged to utilize the ‘Ohana Help Desk, the nation’s first statewide, comprehensive technology support help desk to assist with distance learning.
“This transition prioritizes the health and safety of our students and staff while ensuring equity of access for high-needs and underprivileged students,” Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area Superintendent Esther Kanehailua said. “Student engagement and family needs during distance learning will be important factors in our decision-making as we move ahead.”
Kauai
Kapa‘a-Kaua‘i-Waimea (CAS Paul Zina) All Kauai schools will implement 100% distance learning for at least the first four weeks of school.
Hawai‘i Island
Hilo-Waiākea (CAS Esther Kanehailua) All HW schools will implement 100% distance learning for at least the first four weeks of school.
Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pāhoa (CAS Keone Farias) All KKP schools will implement 100% distance learning for at least the first four weeks of school.
Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena (CAS Janette Snelling) All HKKK schools will implement 100% distance learning for at least the first four weeks of school.
Maui County
Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui (CAS Kathleen Dimino) All BKM schools will implement 100% distance learning for at least the first four weeks of school.
Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lānaʻi-Molokaʻi (CAS Lindsay Ball) Lāna‘i High and Elementary and schools in the Lahaina Complex will implement 100% distance learning for the first quarter of school. Schools on Moloka‘i will implement face-to-face and blended learning as previously announced for the first quarter. Hāna High and Elementary School will implement face-to-face learning for grades K-5 and a hybrid model for upper grades.
The DOE says all schools on Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i and Maui County will follow the three-phase plan for distance learning below, with the exception of Moloka‘i schools and Hāna High & Elementary as noted.
