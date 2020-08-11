(BIVN) – On Tuesday, inter-island travelers arriving to Hawaiʻi island will once again have to go through a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine, as cases of COVID-19 on Oʻahu have risen sharply over the last few weeks.

“Effective Tuesday, August 11, 2020, all travelers arriving in the County of Hawai‘i must follow Governor David Ige’s Eleventh Proclamation related to a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for travelers to Kaua’i, Hawai‘i, and Maui,” stated a Hawaiʻi County news release on Monday evening. “The period of self-quarantine shall begin from the date of entry onto the Island, and shall last 14 days or the duration of the person’s stay, whichever is shorter.”

The County also wrote this in regards to exemptions from the quarantine:

Persons traveling for a same-day medical appointment or those traveling to Hawai‘i County to perform critical infrastructure functions, as identified in Exhibit B of the Governor’s Tenth Emergency Proclamation Related to the COVID-19 Emergency, must complete the required travel forms to request modification or exemption from the quarantine requirements. The forms can be found on the County of Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 Resources website at hawaiicounty.gov; click on the COVID-19 banner link here. These travel forms must be filled out at least five (5) days prior to scheduled arrival date.

The County says “at this point in time, there will be no other travel exemptions,” and provided these examples of requests that do not qualify for exemption:

Travel to visit family or friends

Funeral services

Personal tasks, such as work on a property

“Our County team worked during the weekend to make sure Hawai‘i County is prepared for Tuesday’s interisland travel quarantine,” Mayor Harry Kim said. “I am asking every person traveling in or out of Hawai‘i County to avoid non-essential travel at this time. This is a very crucial moment in our efforts to stop the spread of this virus and we all need to do our part.”