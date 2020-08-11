Photo from U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson.
Partial Inter-island Quarantine Begins Today On Hawaiʻi Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - As of Tuesday, all travelers arriving in the County of Hawai‘i must follow a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine, as the State of Hawaiʻi tries to limit the spread of COVID-19.
(BIVN) – On Tuesday, inter-island travelers arriving to Hawaiʻi island will once again have to go through a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine, as cases of COVID-19 on Oʻahu have risen sharply over the last few weeks.
“Effective Tuesday, August 11, 2020, all travelers arriving in the County of Hawai‘i must follow Governor David Ige’s Eleventh Proclamation related to a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for travelers to Kaua’i, Hawai‘i, and Maui,” stated a Hawaiʻi County news release on Monday evening. “The period of self-quarantine shall begin from the date of entry onto the Island, and shall last 14 days or the duration of the person’s stay, whichever is shorter.”
The County also wrote this in regards to exemptions from the quarantine:
These travel forms must be filled out at least five (5) days prior to scheduled arrival date.
The County says “at this point in time, there will be no other travel exemptions,” and provided these examples of requests that do not qualify for exemption:
Travel to visit family or friends
Funeral services
Personal tasks, such as work on a property
“Our County team worked during the weekend to make sure Hawai‘i County is prepared for Tuesday’s interisland travel quarantine,” Mayor Harry Kim said. “I am asking every person traveling in or out of Hawai‘i County to avoid non-essential travel at this time. This is a very crucial moment in our efforts to stop the spread of this virus and we all need to do our part.”
