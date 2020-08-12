(BIVN) – There is no reported change in the number of active cases on Hawaiʻi island as of Wednesday morning compared to the day before. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued this audio message, and provided this information on today’s food drops and drive-through testing locations:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases monitored by the Department of Health is sixteen. There is one new case for Hawaii Island who is being monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, no one is hospitalized



For your information, an ʻOhana food service is scheduled today in Puna at the Keaau High School. Distribution begins at 10:00 am. A drive through testing is also scheduled today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til noon.



Do know that the State of Hawaii has reinstated the 14-day quarantine for inter-island travel effective yesterday, August 11th. This change was due to the high percentage of travel related cases of Coronavirus in the State of Hawaii. Information on the revised inter-island quarantine exemptions is available at the Civil Defense website or by calling Civil Defense at 935-0031. Please understand that there will be some problems with the transition from the State to the County handling the inter-island travel exemptions process. We appreciate your patience while we adjust the system to meet your needs.



The high increase of positive cases on Oahu have been identified as closely related to people disregarding the policies of gatherings, distancing and face coverings. This demonstrates how easy the virus can spread and the need of your help in following the policies of prevention. Thank you for doing your part to keep our neighbors, friends, family and community safe.



As a reminder, do know the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaiʻi.