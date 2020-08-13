Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For August 13th: New Record 355 Cases, Two New Deaths
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - The 355 new cases includes 86 new diagnosed cases of coronavirus at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Facility, officials say.
BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases as reported at noon by the Hawaiʻi health department, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) – A new, single-day record of 355 cases of COVID-19 infections reported in the State if Hawaiʻi was announced on Thursday, along with two new deaths.
There are four (4) newly reported cases on Hawaiʻi island, and one (1) hospitalization on the Big Island, the State says. There were seven (7) new cases on Maui with no hospitalizations, and 343 new cases on Oʻahu with 145 hospitalizations. The health department says the number of active cases on Hawaiʻi island is now up to 18.
From the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center:
Two O‘ahu men, both over 60-years-old are the latest victims of COVID-19. And today, DOH reports at least 86 new diagnosed cases of coronavirus are part of an existing cluster at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Facility (OCCC). Health investigators say at least 116 cases are attributable to OCCC, with 24 staff and 92 inmates having tested positive for COVID-19. The 86 cases are part of the 355 newly diagnosed cases today; the record single day case count since the beginning of the pandemic.
The State and City & County of Honolulu are working with the Institute for Human Services (IHS) Sumner Men’s Shelter in Iwilei to isolate and quarantine individuals at the shelter, with 20 cases under investigation. The DOH is also continuing its epidemiological investigation into a cluster of cases at Honolulu Hale, which now totals 11 individuals, who may have been infected during gatherings at offices during breaks or social get-togethers, according to employees who have been interviewed.
“With the virus actively being spread throughout the community on O‘ahu, congregate settings like prisons and institutions are at increased risk of introduction and should prepare as the Dept. of Public Safety and IHS have done,” Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said. “These agencies were ready and stepped into action quickly, working with the DOH on control and prevention measures to protect those at risk and the community. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the latest people to succumb to this disease.”
Passenger Arrivals By Air
From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
Today marks 20 weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. Yesterday, 2,023 people arrived in Hawaii. During this same time last year approximately 36,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.
Video by HSTA, livestreamed on YouTube at noon on August 13, 2020.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - The 355 new cases includes 86 new diagnosed cases of coronavirus at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Facility, officials say.
BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases as reported at noon by the Hawaiʻi health department, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) – A new, single-day record of 355 cases of COVID-19 infections reported in the State if Hawaiʻi was announced on Thursday, along with two new deaths.
There are four (4) newly reported cases on Hawaiʻi island, and one (1) hospitalization on the Big Island, the State says. There were seven (7) new cases on Maui with no hospitalizations, and 343 new cases on Oʻahu with 145 hospitalizations. The health department says the number of active cases on Hawaiʻi island is now up to 18.
From the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center:
Passenger Arrivals By Air
From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
Video by HSTA, livestreamed on YouTube at noon on August 13, 2020.