(BIVN) – The Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi campus in Keaʻau decided to go to full distance learning – on one day notice – after a student attending the school tested COVID-19 positive.

UPDATE – (8:30 a.m.) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said this morning: “To clarify, the reported case at the Keaʻau campus of Kamehameha Schools is not an active case. The student completed all the Department of Health isolation requirements on August 7th and is symptom free. Kamehameha Schools should be commended for their abundance of caution and care for their students and faculty.”

Here is part of the message that was posted to the Kamehameha Schools website on Wednesday: