(BIVN) – Rock fall hazard inspections are slated for Waipi‘o Valley and Laupāhoehoe Point Roads in late August through mid-September, and require road closures while the work is performed.

From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works:

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Engineering Division announces that Laupāhoehoe Point Road and Waipi‘o Valley Road will be inspected for potential rock fall hazards between August 24 and September 15. The inspection work, which will occur from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. weekdays, weather permitting, will be completed in two phases. Rappelling and rock assessment work will be conducted between August 24 through September 4 with drilling work performed between September 8 and 15.

The roads will be closed on the following days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is performed, officials say:

Laupāhoehoe Point Road Closure: August 24 – 26

Waipi‘o Valley Road Closure: August 27 – September 4

Waipi‘o Valley Road Closure: September 14-15

“The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding,” a news release stated. “If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Engineering Division at 961-8327.”