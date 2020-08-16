(BIVN) – Two earthquakes occurred this morning on Hawaiʻi island, and one was strong enough to prompt a message from emergency officials.

First, at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday morning, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports a Magnitude 3.5 earthquake under Kaʻū. The earthquake was measured at a depth of 20 miles, similar to the ongoing swarm of deep-Pahala earthquakes occurring in the general area. This particular earthquake was a bot of an outlier in that it was located west of Punaluʻu. Over 100 people reportedly felt the quake.

The earthquake closer to the Kīlauea summit was measured at a Magnitude 3.6. The temblor – which shook the area at 5:46 a.m. – was centered 7 miles down, just southeast of the Kīlauea summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The quake was reportedly felt by over 100 people, according to the USGS website.

The Magnitude 3.6 earthquake was strong enough to trigger an alert message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense. The message stated:

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports the earthquake which occurred at approximately 5:46 AM in the vicinity of Kilauea was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawaii. I say again, there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island of Hawaii. Preliminary data indicates that the earthquake measuring a magnitude of 3.6 was centered in the vicinity of the summit of Kilauea Volcano. As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of Gas, Water, and Electricity.

