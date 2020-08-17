About 30 Hawaii National Guardsmen who were activated to support the State of Hawaiiʻs COVID-19 pandemic response have been assigned to assist the State Department of Health (DOH) in mapping the active COVID-19 cases in Hawaiʻi. (image from Hawaiʻi DOD video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
Hawaii County Says It Is Seeing Community Spread Of COVID-19
by Big Island Video News
(BIVN) – The most recent cases of COVID-19 identified on Hawaiʻi island “are not travel related, which means the virus is being transmitted within the community,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says.
During the pandemic, the County of Hawaiʻi has taken care to let residents know that – thus far – newly reported cases on the Big Island have been associated with travel. That changed on Monday morning, when a civil defense radio update talked about the increase in positive cases on Hawaiʻi island over the past two weeks.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, monitored by the Department of Health is twenty-one. There are three new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. These cases are now isolated and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, no one is hospitalized. An active case is defined as an individual who has tested positive for the Coronavirus and is presently monitored by the Department of Health.
For your information, a drive through testing is scheduled today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 this morning ‘til noon.
Hawaii Island has seen an increase of positive cases over the past two weeks. Most of these recent cases are not travel related which means the virus is being transmitted within the community. We need your help now, more than ever, to protect our community from the virus spread. We all need to get better. People disregarding the policies of gatherings, distancing and face coverings has been identified as a major cause for the increase of cases. We need your help by following the policies of prevention.
As a reminder, do know the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaii.
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: