(BIVN) – The most recent cases of COVID-19 identified on Hawaiʻi island “are not travel related, which means the virus is being transmitted within the community,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says.

During the pandemic, the County of Hawaiʻi has taken care to let residents know that – thus far – newly reported cases on the Big Island have been associated with travel. That changed on Monday morning, when a civil defense radio update talked about the increase in positive cases on Hawaiʻi island over the past two weeks.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: