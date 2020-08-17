(BIVN) – Weather forecasters are alerting Hawaiʻi residents to the possibility of “nuisance coastal flooding” over the next couple of days, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement, saying that the nuisance coastal flooding is the product of “high astronomical tides and abnormally high sea levels.” According to forecasters:

Impacts may include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, some minor coastal erosion, and salt water inundation of typically vulnerable low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps, and other coastal infrastructure.

No significant swells are expected for the foreseeable future, the National Weather Service reported Monday morning.