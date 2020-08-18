(BIVN) – Governor David Ige, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, and Hawaiʻi health director Dr. Bruce Anderson on Tuesday afternoon announced new measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Oʻahu, where there has been a dramatic increase of new cases in the month of August.

The new rules were detailed in this news release from the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center:

Governor Approves Honolulu Modified Restrictions, Trans-Pacific Travel Delayed Governor Ige approved Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest emergency orders that returns O‘ahu to the Act Now Honolulu-No Social Gatherings, from the Act with Care phase to try and flatten the recent surge in COVID-19 cases on the island. The governor also announced a delay in the resumption of trans-Pacific travel and said it will be delayed from a Sept. 1 start to at least Oct.1, at the earliest. He said the reopening, along with pre-travel testing protocols will be announced well in advance to allow businesses to prepare for the return of visitors. Governor Ige said that Neighbor island 14-day quarantine remains in place. He says the State is carefully monitoring the healthcare system as it is experiencing some stress, but remains well positioned to respond to the coronavirus cases being seen currently Mayor Caldwell Outlines Act Now Honolulu-No Social Gatherings Order Mayor Caldwell said at the news briefing that county and state leaders discussed the modified restrictions for O‘ahu over the past five days, trying to decide whether to use a scalpel or a hammer. “We’ve chosen a scalpel,” Caldwell said.

Here are the key changes from the previous restrictions, officials say, which go into effect at midnight tomorrow (Wednesday):

No indoor or outdoor gatherings for the next 28 days

No parties larger than 5 people

Face coverings required at all shopping malls

Face coverings required at all in-person spiritual services, no singing, no wind instruments

No groups larger than 5 at restaurants (down from 10)

Outdoor attractions, recreational and commercial boating-no groups larger than 5

No social gatherings are permitted in businesses

Businesses encouraged to reduce employee numbers on-site by encouraging tele-commuting or staggered work schedules.

No groups larger than 5 at museums and movie theatres

Bars, beaches, parks, trails, remained closed

Also during today’s news conference, Dr. Anderson discussed “media reports about his absence”. The State shared this information: