(BIVN) – U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaiʻi) says another Democratic member of the U.S. House – California Representative Anna Eshoo, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcomittee on Health – is “demanding answers and transparency from Governor David Ige about how federal funds designated for contact tracing and testing have been used in Hawai‘i.”

Gabbard held a news conference last Friday, in which she criticized the Hawaiʻi Department of Health for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and introduced a DOH employee whistleblower who revealed what is really going on with the State’s contact tracing effort.

The number of cases of COVID-19 have risen dramatically in Hawaiʻi in the month of August, especially on Oʻahu.

Governor David Ige held a news confernce today from the Hawai‘i Convention Center, which has been converted into a contact tracing center with help from the Hawaiʻi National Guard.

“The crisis we face today is a direct result of our state’s failed leadership,” said Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. “Governor Ige and his team had months to hire, train and deploy a robust contact tracing team to prevent the very situation we face today. Months ago we worked in Congress to deliver over $50 million in funding to the state so that they had the resources to trace, test, and contain future COVID-19 cases. Yet, we have around a dozen people doing contact tracing today, who are so overwhelmed that they can only reach a small number of individuals who have contracted COVID-19. If Governor Ige and his team had done what they were supposed to do, we could have prevented the major outbreak we are experiencing today that has taken more lives and resulted in so many of our kupuna, families and keiki getting infected and sick.”

“This is a punch in the gut to Hawai‘i residents who have sacrificed so much to try to prevent the spread of this virus, only to see our state leaders failing the people,” said Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. “This is inexcusable. The people of Hawai‘i deserve better, and they deserve answers. So far, we are getting none. I want to thank Rep. Anna Eshoo for her leadership in seeking the truth and getting answers to determine where over $50 million in federal funding has gone, and what specifically is our state doing with contact tracing.”

Here is the full text of Rep. Eshoo’s letter to Governor Ige: