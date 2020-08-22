(BIVN) – A Keaukaha-based Hawaiian immersion charter school has been identified as a COVID-19 cluster, school officials announced.

The Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo school sites remain closed until further notice. As of Friday, eight (8) employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The Department of Health has identified a COVID cluster at Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo,” wrote school poʻokumu Nohea Nahale-a in a letter to parents that ws posted to the school website, “and ongoing testing and contact tracing of potentially impacted employees is occurring. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health remains the lead agency in terms of notifying individuals who were possibly exposed.”

“If you have any concerns, please consult with your health care provider,” Nahale-a wrote. “Moving forward we will be providing updates on the number of new cases and cases being monitored each day at 12:00 P.M. With the next update on Monday, August 24, 2020.”

The school says it is continuing to communicate and work closely with the Department of Health (DOH), the Hawai’i Charter School Commission staff, and the Ka ‘Umeke Ka‘eo Governing Board.

Overall, Hilo has seen a dramatic increase in new COVID-19 cases over the last week. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says this “is a serious situation developing in Hilo and only you can help stop the spread of this virus.”