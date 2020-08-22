(BIVN) – There were 284 newly reported cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Saturday, Hawaiʻi heath officials said, with fifteen (15) new cases reported on Hawaiʻi island, ten (10) new cases on Maui, and the remaining majority on Oʻahu.

The number of active cases on the Big Island continues to increase, and numbers provided by the State of Hawaiʻi are even higher than the number reported by the County of Hawaiʻi this morning.

According to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, 140 of the cumulative 192 cases on the Big Island have been released from isolation, indicating that the remaining 52 cases are active.

The County of Hawaiʻi this morning said there are 37 active cases on Hawaiʻi island.

There has been a change to the health department’s zip code area map for Hawaiʻi island showing reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days. Two new locations have turned yellow, indicating at least one new case in the 96783 zip code area of South Hilo, and the 96777 zip code area of Kaʻū.

There was also one newly reported death in the State of Hawaiʻi, bringing the toll to 47.

Passenger Arrivals By Air

From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority: