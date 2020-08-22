(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Saturday morning reported thirty-seven (37) active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 28 it reported yesterday. The Hawaiʻi health department indicated forty-one (41) active cases in its noon update posted the day before.

Also, the County of Hawaiʻi reported four (4) are hospitalized. However, the Hilo Medical Center reported eight (8) in the hospital as of Friday evening.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases, on Hawaii Island, monitored by the Department of Health is thirty-seven. There are twelve new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island. These cases are now isolated and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, four are hospitalized.

Hawaii Island has seen daily increases of positive cases for the past two weeks. Most of these recent cases were transmitted within the community and Department of Health data shows the majority of these new cases have been identified as Hilo based.

A review is underway to see what policy changes need to occur to address the growing spread of the virus. Effective yesterday, indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than ten (10) persons. This does not apply to family gatherings of the same household, nor to faith based worship services. For any questions, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031. In all gatherings face coverings must be worn and physical distance of six (6) feet must be maintained. We must all get better, this is a serious situation developing in Hilo and only you can help stop the spread of this virus. We need your help in following the guidance of prevention. This is of gatherings, distancing and face coverings.

Thank you for listening and have a safe weekend.