(BIVN) – There were 215 newly reported cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon on Tuesday. Eleven (11) new cases were reported on Hawaiʻi island. Maui County had three (3) new cases, and the remainder (201) were reported on Oʻahu.

There are now 74 active cases on the Big Island, the Hawaiʻi health department says, as indicated by 146 of the 220 cases released from isolation.

The Hawaiʻi health department’s zip code area map for the Big Island now reflects a change in the Hilo area, which has seen a dramatic increase in new cases in recent days. The color code for Hilo is now a darker color orange, indicating that the 96720 zip code area has surpassed the 50-case threshold.



UPDATE – (4 p.m.) – According to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, community spread is the primary source of infection among cases. The DOH stated:

Of the 215 reported cases today, 112 are attributed to community spread. Three (3) cases have travel as a risk factor, and 100 case are pending investigation. The majority of new cases are on O‘ahu, with Hawai‘i island reporting 11, and Maui reporting three (3). The new cases include 180 adults and 35 children (18 yrs. and younger). All the minors are household contacts who were exposed to positive adult cases.

State, County and Federal officials today announced a new stay-at-home order for Oʻahu starting at midnight this Thursday. For the next two weeks, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, State of Hawaii, and the City and County of Honolulu will partner to conduct widespread COVID-19 testing on O‘ahu. The Honolulu Fire Department will lead the effort. The surge testing is set to begin on Wednesday, August 26 and will run for 12 consecutive days.

“Doing this on a massive scale can help to reset O‘ahu, break these surges, and put us on a path to recovery,” said Mayor Caldwell in a news release. “If as many as possible participate in the next two weeks, then follow up with protective action, we can beat this. The County asked for help and the Federal Government’s Coronavirus Task Force stepped up. We need to find out where the virus is in our community. The best thing to do right now is to get yourself tested, get your family tested, encourage your coworkers, neighbors, anyone in your circles to do this. Keep your circle protected and sequestered for the next 14 days. This will knock out this virus. The intent is to test as many residents as possible, guide those that test positive, and give families piece of mind with their negative results. From that point on, everyone should work to protect their circle for 14 days. Stay home, stay away from gatherings. Stay safe.”



UPDATE – (4 p.m.) – From Governor David Ige: