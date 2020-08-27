(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department provided this update on the Puna murder suspect who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. On Wednesday, Police reported:

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace Jr. of Puna, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Wallace is described as being 6-feet-5-inches, 210 pounds, with brown hair balding on top and brown eyes. The public is advised against approaching Wallace, who should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen shortly after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday (August 25) operating a primer-gray colored Toyota 2-door sedan, bearing State of Hawai’i license plate HLN 184.

The victim has been positively identified as 26-year-old Peter C. Grammar, of Mountain View.

An autopsy was performed this morning and determined that the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death is homicide.

Police remind citizens that harboring and assisting a fugitive is a felony offense.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation which has been classified as second-degree Murder.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident or the location of Wallace to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Blaine Morishita at (808) 961-2385 or Blaine.Morishita@hawaiicounty.gov.